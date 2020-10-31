Covid19 Impact Analysis: Medical Nutrition Market 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Medical Nutrition Market is accounted for $35.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $70.62 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Increasing malnutrition cases associated with chronic diseases, approvals of novel parenteral nutrition combinations and premature birth and aging health-conscious population are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, Side-effects or Complications related to parenteral nutrition products is restricting market growth.

Medical nutrition is the focused constituent of a patient’s health management. It assesses nutrition status in the patients and it helps in boosting their immune system and supports their medical condition. The nutrition is acquired by taking nutrients through food. Due to lack of sufficient food, there may be a cause of malnutrition in people. It is used by dieticians or doctors as drug complements in conventional therapies. Medical nutrition includes modification of diet, education & counseling, intravenous nutrition, tube feeding, medical food, and imparts self-diagnosis medication.

Based on Product, Enteral Nutrition segment have considerable growth during the forecast period due to raising awareness of the consumers about their health and a higher demand for nutritional products. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period due to suffering from chronic diseases and relatively more number of health-conscious population.

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Nutrition market include Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Perrigo Company plc, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Nutricia, Nestlé S.A., Mead Johnson Nutrition, Lonza Ltd., Hospira Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Danone Nutricia, Baxter International, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Allergan and Abbott Nutrition.

Product Covered:

• Vitamins

• Trace Elements

• Sports Nutrition

• Proteins

• Parenteral Nutrition

• Multiple Vitamins and Antioxidants

• Minerals

• Lipid Emulsions

• Infant Nutrition

• Enteral Nutrition

• 3C Bags

• 2C Bags

Product Source Covered:

• Vegetables

• Fruits

• Animal food

• Other Product Source

Indication Covered:

• Renal Disorders

• Oncology Nutrition

• Neurological Disorders

• Hepatic Disorders

• General Well-being

• Dysphagia

• Diabetes

• Other Indication

Flavor Covered:

• Regular

• Flavored

Disease Covered:

• Sarcopenia

• Pediatric Malnutrition

• Obesity

• Metabolic Disorders

• Gastrointestinal Diseases

• Cancer

Distribution Channel Covered:

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Compound Pharmacies

• Other Distribution Channel

Application Covered:

• Prescription Based

• Dietary Purpose

• Daily Purpose

End User Covered:

• Paediatric

• Geriatric

• Adult

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

