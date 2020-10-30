 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2020-2027 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. A market research analysis and estimations carried out in the credible Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market research report guides businesses in gaining knowledge about what is already there in the market, what market looks forward to, the competitive background and steps to be followed for outdoing the rivals. The report is bifurcated into several attributes which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the report as required to describe the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making.

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2025, from USD 1.51 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global bariatric surgery devices market are Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic plc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Reshape Lifesciences, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Aspire Bariatrics, Spatz Fgia, Cousin Biotech, Allergan Inc., Cousin Biotech, Pare Surgical, Inc., Covidien Plc, Johnson and Johnson, GI Dynamics Inc., TransEnterix Inc., USGI Medical Inc., Semiled Ltd., Cousin Biotech and Mediflex Surgical Procedure among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global bariatric surgery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bariatric surgery devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Type (Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices, Stapling Devices, Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices, Suturing Devices, Accessories, Non-Invasive Surgical Devices), By Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Bariatric Surgery, Non-Invasive Bariatric Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding, Mini-Gastric Bypass, Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Bariatric surgery is primarily used for the weight-loss processes which mainly include the treatment of comorbid disorder that is associated with morbid obesity which needs bariatric surgery devices. It includes the modification in the gastrointestinal tract by which either the nutrients that are absorbed in the intestinal tract are controlled or the quantity of food that the stomach can intake is controlled.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing incidence rate of obesity in adults due to changing lifestyle habits

Excessive intake of calories

Increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures

Government support and increasing awareness about unhealthy food

Product recalls

Market Segmentation: Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

The global bariatric surgery devices market is segmented based on product type, end user, application, distribution channel and geographical segments.

Based on type, the market is segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices, and non-invasive surgical devices. The minimally invasive surgical devices are further sub segmented into stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices, accessories

On the basis of procedure, the market is classified into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2014, Ethicon, LLC., US (Johnson & Johnson’s division) has launched three new endocutter and energy products intended for bariatric procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass. The company also launched the Echelon Flex GST system and a new 45 cm Enseal G2 Articulating Tissue Sealer it is first purely ultrasonic device with a 7-millimeter (mm) vessel-sealing indication.

In June 2015, Medtronic plc. has launched new bariatric surgery device with the name GastriSail(TM) gastric positioning system to help promote more consistent sleeve creation. This will make the most common weight loss procedure in U.S. more consistent and efficient.

