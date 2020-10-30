Helicopter Market Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

Market Scenario

Global Helicopter Market was valued US$ 25.74 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$ 34.57 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 3.76% during a forecast.

Global Helicopter Market by product type, By Point of Sale, By Type, By Application, By Component & System, and by region. Based on Point of Sale Helicopter Market is segmented into OEM & Aftermarket. By Application are segmented in Military, Civil & Commercial. By Type are segmented in Light, Medium & Heavy. By Component & System are segmented in Component & System. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11032

Global Helicopter Market

The driving factor for the Helicopter Market is due to Rising in urbanization, future transportation system, rise in growth of emerging economies, governments are investing heavily in traveling industry for better ride of country VIP people, rise in offshore oil and gas and Government initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are the factor of growth in Helicopter market. High fare and huge investment will be the restraint for Helicopter market.

Global Helicopter Market is segmented into by product, by Point of Sale, by Type, by Application, by Component & System, and by geography. In terms point of sales, Aftermarket will be in higher demand due to rising helicopters are been required to operate in all kinds of weather environment and it’s new technology and development will boost the helicopter market. In Application, a Military segment will be the fastest growing department in helicopter market due to its required in defense operations, surveillance, observation, search & rescue. While manufacturing cost of military helicopters is more than the commercial helicopters which will again set the market for growth.

Among region, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in the region can be attributed to the emerging economies, increasing in disposal income, Large-scale population turning toward the urban area, changing lifestyle, better and speedy growth of transportation means will be the key step in these regions to boost the Helicopter Market in the Asia Pacific.

Airbus Helicopter Inc. (Airbus Group), AgustaWestland, Bell Helicopter, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), Avicopter, Eurocopter, PZL Swidnik, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Kaman Aerospace, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, Columbia Helicopters, Leonardo S.p.A. Lockheed Martin Corporation (Sikorsky), MD Helicopters Inc., Boeing Rotorcraft Systems, Jiangxi Changhe Aviation Industry Co., Ltd., Robinson Helicopter Company, Russian Helicopters, JSC, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

Scope of the Global Helicopter Market

Global Helicopter Market by Point of Sale:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Helicopter Market by Type

• Light

• Medium

• Heavy

Global Helicopter Market by Application

• Military

• Civil

• Commercial

Global Helicopter Market by Component & System

• Airframe

• Engine

Global Helicopter Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in the Global Helicopter Market:

• Airbus Helicopter Inc. (Airbus Group)

• Agusta Westland

• Bell Helicopter

• Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI)

• Avicopter

• Eurocopter

• PZL Swidnik

• Enstrom Helicopter Corporation

• Kaman Aerospace

• Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation.

• Columbia Helicopters

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation (Sikorsky)

• MD Helicopters Inc.

• Boeing Rotorcraft Systems

• Jiangxi Changhe Aviation Industry Co., Ltd.

• Robinson Helicopter Company

• Russian Helicopters, JSC

• Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11032