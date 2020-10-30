Aerosol Valves Market Rising Allocations On analysis And Innovation the COVID-19

Global Aerosol Valves Market was valued US$ 2.81 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.92 % during a forecast period.

The report is majorly segmented into Type, End-user Sector, and region. Further, Aerosol Valves Market based on Type includes Continuous, Metered. End-user Sector segment is sub-segmented into Personal care, Homecare, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others. Whereas region segment had segmented the geographies into five continents i. e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on the type, In terms of value and volume, continuous aerosol valves cover the large aerosol valves market during the forecast period. Due to its wider acceptability in various end-use industries. Whereas, continuous aerosol valves are highly durable, user-friendly, and have high recycling rates. The rising concerns about safety and hygiene also drive the demand for continuous aerosol valves. Metered aerosol valves are primarily used in the healthcare sector. North America dominated the market for aerosol valves. The personal care segment is projected to be the large segment through the forecast period under the application segment.

The aerosol valves market is driven by the rising demand for aerosols used for household cleaning as well as rising demand for personal care product. Deodorants, hairsprays, shaving creams, face & body creams are sold by aerosols. The Major Restraints of aerosol valves market are the availability of alternatives in term of packaging & price as well as fluctuations in the prices of raw materials. Whereas, disposal of aerosol valves and environmental concerns pose a challenge for the market growth of aerosol valves.

The key players operating in the aerosol valves market includes Aptar Group, Precision Valve Corporation, Coster Tecnologie Speciali, LINDAL Group Holding, Mitani Valve, Summit Packaging Systems, Clayton Corp., Newman Green, SALVALCO (US), Majesty Packaging System Limited, Shanghai Sunhome Industrial Company, EC Packs Industrial Limited, C. Ehrensperger AG., Aroma Industries, Seung IL Corporation, Yingbo Aerosol Valve Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Zhongpin Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.

