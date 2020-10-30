Agricultural Herbicides Market – Revolutionary Trends 2026

“

Agricultural Herbicides Industry research is an insight report with cautious endeavors embraced to contemplate the privilege and significance of data. The information which has been viewed considering both, the current top players and the up and coming entrants. Business systems of the central members and the new entering market ventures are concentrated in detail. Very much clarified SWOT investigation, income, and contact data have partaken in this Agricultural Herbicides market research report.

Major Players in this market are Scotts, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, DuPont, Andersons, BASF SE, Monsanto, Sumitomo Chemical, FMC, SC Johnson, Bonide Products, Efekto, Espoma Company, Organic Laboratories,

Major Types in this industry are Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides, Triazine Herbicides, Organic Phosphorus Herbicides, Others,

Major Applications are Crop, Fruit, Gardening, Forestry, Others

Different variables are liable for the market’s development, which are included in the report. Furthermore, the report records down the restrictions that are presenting a danger to the worldwide Agricultural Herbicides market. It additionally measures the bartering intensity of producers and purchasers, danger from new players and product substitutes, and the level of rivalry winning in the market. The impact of the most recent government rules is additionally investigated in detail in the report. It considers the Agricultural Herbicides Industry direction between figure periods.

This report incorporates the assessment of market size for esteem (million USD) and volume. Both top-down and base-up approaches have been utilized to gauge and approve the market size of the Global Agricultural Herbicides market, to assess the size of different submarkets in the general market. Central members in the market have been recognized through auxiliary exploration, and their market share in the overall industry has been resolved through both primary as well as secondary research approaches.

The Global Agricultural Herbicides Market centers around worldwide substantial driving industry players giving data, for example, organization profiles, product portfolio, production limit, value chain analysis, cost, income, data alongside the raw material demand and supply analysis. Through the tables and figure required solid and important insights have additionally considered for appropriate direction providing insights for investors and market players.

Table of Contents

Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Chlorophenoxy Acid Herbicides -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Triazine Herbicides -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Organic Phosphorus Herbicides -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Agricultural Herbicides Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Agricultural Herbicides Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Southeast Asia Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Agricultural Herbicides Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Agricultural Herbicides Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Southeast Asia Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America Agricultural Herbicides Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global Agricultural Herbicides Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in Southeast Asia (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of Agricultural Herbicides in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 Agricultural Herbicides Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Agricultural Herbicides Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 Agricultural Herbicides Competitive Analysis

7.1 Scotts

7.1.1 Scotts Company Profiles

7.1.2 Scotts Product Introduction

7.1.3 Scotts Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Syngenta AG

7.2.1 Syngenta AG Company Profiles

7.2.2 Syngenta AG Product Introduction

7.2.3 Syngenta AG Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Bayer AG

7.3.1 Bayer AG Company Profiles

7.3.2 Bayer AG Product Introduction

7.3.3 Bayer AG Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Company Profiles

7.4.2 DuPont Product Introduction

7.4.3 DuPont Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Andersons

7.5.1 Andersons Company Profiles

7.5.2 Andersons Product Introduction

7.5.3 Andersons Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 BASF SE

7.6.1 BASF SE Company Profiles

7.6.2 BASF SE Product Introduction

7.6.3 BASF SE Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Monsanto

7.7.1 Monsanto Company Profiles

7.7.2 Monsanto Product Introduction

7.7.3 Monsanto Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Sumitomo Chemical

7.8.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Profiles

7.8.2 Sumitomo Chemical Product Introduction

7.8.3 Sumitomo Chemical Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 FMC

7.9.1 FMC Company Profiles

7.9.2 FMC Product Introduction

7.9.3 FMC Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 SC Johnson

7.10.1 SC Johnson Company Profiles

7.10.2 SC Johnson Product Introduction

7.10.3 SC Johnson Agricultural Herbicides Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Bonide Products

7.12 Efekto

7.13 Espoma Company

7.14 Organic Laboratories

8 Conclusion

