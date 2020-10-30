“

Tunneling Equipment Industry research is an insight report with cautious endeavors embraced to contemplate the privilege and significance of data. The information which has been viewed considering both, the current top players and the up and coming entrants. Business systems of the central members and the new entering market ventures are concentrated in detail. Very much clarified SWOT investigation, income, and contact data have partaken in this Tunneling Equipment market research report.

Major Players in this market are Robbins, Akkerman, Sandvik Construction, Herrenknecht, Atlas Copco, Bohrtec, Crossrail, NFM Technologies, IHI, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, MüHLH?USER, Furukawa, Junjin CSM, Everdigm, Sun Machinery Corp, Watson, Mitsubishi, Wirth (Aker Solutions), Caterpillar, Kawasaki, Komatsu, Ishikawajima-Harima, Terratec,

Major Types in this industry are Tunnel Boring Machines, Microtunnel Boring Machines (MTBMs), Shield Tunneling Machines, Other,

Major Applications are Railway and Highway, Municipal Engineering, City Rail System, Others

Different variables are liable for the market’s development, which are included in the report. Furthermore, the report records down the restrictions that are presenting a danger to the worldwide Tunneling Equipment market. It additionally measures the bartering intensity of producers and purchasers, danger from new players and product substitutes, and the level of rivalry winning in the market. The impact of the most recent government rules is additionally investigated in detail in the report. It considers the Tunneling Equipment Industry direction between figure periods.

This report incorporates the assessment of market size for esteem (million USD) and volume. Both top-down and base-up approaches have been utilized to gauge and approve the market size of the Global Tunneling Equipment market, to assess the size of different submarkets in the general market. Central members in the market have been recognized through auxiliary exploration, and their market share in the overall industry has been resolved through both primary as well as secondary research approaches.

The Global Tunneling Equipment Market centers around worldwide substantial driving industry players giving data, for example, organization profiles, product portfolio, production limit, value chain analysis, cost, income, data alongside the raw material demand and supply analysis. Through the tables and figure required solid and important insights have additionally considered for appropriate direction providing insights for investors and market players.

Table of Contents

Global Tunneling Equipment Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Tunnel Boring Machines -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Microtunnel Boring Machines (MTBMs) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Shield Tunneling Machines -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Tunneling Equipment Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Tunneling Equipment Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Tunneling Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Korea Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Tunneling Equipment Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Tunneling Equipment Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Korea Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America Tunneling Equipment Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global Tunneling Equipment Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in Korea (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of Tunneling Equipment in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 Tunneling Equipment Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Tunneling Equipment Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 Tunneling Equipment Competitive Analysis

7.1 Robbins

7.1.1 Robbins Company Profiles

7.1.2 Robbins Product Introduction

7.1.3 Robbins Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Akkerman

7.2.1 Akkerman Company Profiles

7.2.2 Akkerman Product Introduction

7.2.3 Akkerman Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Sandvik Construction

7.3.1 Sandvik Construction Company Profiles

7.3.2 Sandvik Construction Product Introduction

7.3.3 Sandvik Construction Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Herrenknecht

7.4.1 Herrenknecht Company Profiles

7.4.2 Herrenknecht Product Introduction

7.4.3 Herrenknecht Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Atlas Copco

7.5.1 Atlas Copco Company Profiles

7.5.2 Atlas Copco Product Introduction

7.5.3 Atlas Copco Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Bohrtec

7.6.1 Bohrtec Company Profiles

7.6.2 Bohrtec Product Introduction

7.6.3 Bohrtec Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Crossrail

7.7.1 Crossrail Company Profiles

7.7.2 Crossrail Product Introduction

7.7.3 Crossrail Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 NFM Technologies

7.8.1 NFM Technologies Company Profiles

7.8.2 NFM Technologies Product Introduction

7.8.3 NFM Technologies Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 IHI

7.9.1 IHI Company Profiles

7.9.2 IHI Product Introduction

7.9.3 IHI Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Hitachi Zosen Corporation

7.10.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Company Profiles

7.10.2 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Product Introduction

7.10.3 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Tunneling Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 MüHLH?USER

7.12 Furukawa

7.13 Junjin CSM

7.14 Everdigm

7.15 Sun Machinery Corp

7.16 Watson

7.17 Mitsubishi

7.18 Wirth (Aker Solutions)

7.19 Caterpillar

7.20 Kawasaki

7.21 Komatsu

7.22 Ishikawajima-Harima

7.23 Terratec

8 Conclusion

