Material Handling Robots Market size See Incredible Growth during 2022

Industrial robotics for material handling purpose represents the largest application segment among all the industrial robots sales and operational stock. Unit shipment as well as sales revenue in this sector are expected to see two-digit CAGRs over the coming duration of 2016-2022. With advantages of increasing productivity and reducing the occurrence of accident at works, material handling industrial robots have been replacing human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Global Material Handling Robots Market – Structure, Size, Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2016-2022 examines the worldwide market of industrial material handling robotics through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial robots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application field, by robotics type, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of material handling industrial robots.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend (IPO and VCI).

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, metal, machinery, chemical, rubber & plastics, food & beverage, and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry consumes most of newly ordered material handling robots.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into pick & place, palletizing/de-palletizing, packing & packaging, product/part transfer, machine tending, etc. Pick and place represents the largest application among all the usage of material handling robots in industrial manufacture.

On basis of product type, the market is segmented into articulated robots, Cartesian robots, SCARA robots, and other robots (cylindrical robots, delta robots, polar robots, etc.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global material handling industrial robots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

Highlighted by 5 tables and 119 figures, this 217-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

