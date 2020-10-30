Collaborative Industrial Robots Market size Register a Growth by -end 2022

Collaborative industrial robots represents a new realm of the fast-growing industrial robotics market. Technological advancements have made the applications of collaborative robots (cobots or co-bots) a reality in many manufacturing factories. This emerging market is expect to witness an exponential growth, with annual shipment and sales revenue from hardware and software growing at more than 42% annually through 2022.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12543

With advantages of increasing flexibility, improving production efficiency and reducing operational cost, industrial cobots have been deployed to assist human workforce and keeping manufacturers competitive in the global markets.

Global Collaborative Industrial Robots Market 2016-2022 by End-user, Application and Region examines the global industrial cobot market through a comprehensive summary and analysis of premium information sources. On the basis of reviewing global economic environments and trends of various manufacturing industries (as they are end-users of industrial robots), this report provides an in-depth and detailed analysis of market structure, market trends, market forces, and market segments (by end-user, by application, and by region). In most analysis, historical statistics together with market outlook cover the 2014-2022 period in terms of unit shipment as well as sales revenue generated from hardware and software of industrial cobots. The report also includes current competitive scenario and profiles of major vendors/players.

Qualitative market analyses include identification and discussion of market structure, market overview, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging market trends/opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces as well as M&A landscape and fundraising trend.

On basis of end-user, the market is broadly segmented into automotive industry, electrical and electronics industry, machinery, metal industry, chemical, rubber & plastics industry, food & beverage industry and other industrial sectors. The automotive industry has been the largest consumer of newly ordered industrial cobots.

On basis of application, the market is segmented into material handling, assembling, dispensing, and welding among others. Material handling represents the largest application among all the usage of collaborative robots in industrial manufacture.

Get COVID-19 Report Analysis understand the COVID19 impact and be smart in redefining business [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/12543

Geographically, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Latin America and the rest of world (RoW). Specific analysis and forecast over 2014-2022 have been covered for important national markets such as U.S., China, Japan, Germany, South Korea, and Mexico. APAC region leads the global industrial cobots market in terms of sales volume as well as annual revenue, followed by Europe and North America. Strongest growth potential also exists in the vast APAC market in the future with China and Southeast Asian countries expected to be the main driving engines for the growth.

The major challenges for industrial collaborative robots are safety concerns, increasingly strict regulation barriers, and low penetration and acceptance rates of industrial cobots. In addition, adding new functionalities and improving loading capacity & speed while keeping the price points low and the cobot safety will surely be a challenge for collaborative robot manufacturers.

Highlighted by 5 tables and 107 figures, this 200-page report saves clients a lot of time on researching global market, and provides valuable information and a thorough understanding of the market’s emerging trends, which are needed to successfully derive critical business decisions, identify and expand business opportunities in the global industry.

Key Players:

ABB

KUKA

Rethink Robotics

Universal Robots

Fanuc

Adept Technology

Yaskawa Motoman

F&P Personal Robotics

Robotnik Automation S.L.L.

Scape Technologies A/S