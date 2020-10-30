Pneumococcal Testing Market Current Situation and Growth 2027 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, DiaSorin, Meridian Bioscience and Quidel

Pneumococcal disease is any infection caused by bacteria called Pneumococcus and Streptococcus pneumonia. Pneumococcus is the most common cause of pneumonia, meningitis, bloodstream infections, and middle ear infections and mostly affects people with weakened immune systems and is common in older people and children.

The Pneumococcal testing market is expected to witness robust growth owing to the advancement in POC testing products and development of advanced nucleic acid detection tests. Also, the untapped markets in the developing economies and increase in adoption of molecular diagnostic testing are expected to provide new avenues for the growth of pneumococcal testing market in the forecast period. However, the variation in effectiveness of detection tests can restrain the market growth.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. F-Hoffmann la Roche Ltd.

4. BioMerieux [INSTITUT MERIEUX SA]

5. Hologic Inc.

6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8. DiaSorin Inc.

9. Meridian Bioscience Inc.

10. Quidel Corporation

The Pneumococcal testing market is segmented on the basis of method, technology and end user. On the basis of method, the pneumococcal testing market is divided into immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics and point of care testing. On basis of technology, the pneumococcal testing market can be segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (Elisa), immunofluorescence, western blot, polymerase chain reaction (Pcr), immunohistochemistry (Ihc) and others. Based on end user, the market can segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, homecare and others.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Pneumococcal Testing market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report. Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Pneumococcal Testing market.

Pneumococcal Testing market recent innovations and major events.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Pneumococcal Testing market-leading players. Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Pneumococcal Testing market for forthcoming years. In-depth understanding of Pneumococcal Testing market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Pneumococcal Testing market.

Additional highlights of the Pneumococcal Testing market report:

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length. Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given. Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report. Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included. Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated. The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

