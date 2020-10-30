PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market 2027 : Which technology is expected to trend higher? – QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, BD, Illumina and Danaher

Molecular diagnostics includes various techniques to analyze biological markers in the genome and proteome. These techniques are used to guide patient’s right from diagnosis to treatment, for diseases like cancer, infectious disease, and congenital abnormalities. These techniques help in identifying the genetic variants that have led to the disease. Molecular diagnostic procedures that are routinely used include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real-time PCR, restriction fragment length polymorphism analysis (RFLP), fluorescence in situ hybridization, gel electrophoresis, single-stranded conformation polymorphism, hybrid capture, and other assays.

The PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market is growing due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and different types of cancers, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growth in the biomarker identification market and advancements in molecular techniques. However, technical issues related to sample collection and storage and risk of contamination and complex regulatory scenario hampers growth of this market.

Geographically, the report segments the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America. Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report. Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics market.

A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics market-leading players. Conclusive study about the growth plot of the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics market for forthcoming years. In-depth understanding of PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets. Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics market.

The product offerings, company profiles, production patterns, and market remunerations are discussed at length. Pricing model followed by every company, plus their gross margins and market share are given. Volume predictions for each product category as well as their revenue share are graphed in the report. Other essentials such as market share and growth rate of each product category over the forecast timeframe are included. Market share held by each application segment and their projected growth rate during the study period are evaluated. The report examines the competition trends, and also offers a complete analysis of the industry supply chain.

