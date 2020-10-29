Pharmacy Management System Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027

The global pharmacy management system market is expected to reach US$ 39,223.60 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,056.04 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027.

The factors driving the growth of pharmacy management system include growing healthcare IT industry and increasing number of pharmacies worldwide. Also, presence of international and domestic players operating in the pharmacy management systems, support of government to develop pharmacy management systems, and rising numbers of pharmacies across the countries positively impacting the growth of the market in coming years. In addition, rising adoption of integrated pharmacy management systems across the pharmacies in the country, a growing number of companies offering pharmacy management software, and an increasing number of investors in the healthcare facilities are boosting the growth of the market.

Key Players:

1. McKesson Corporation

2. Cerner Corporation

3. BD

4. General Electric Company

5. Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

6. Epicor Software Corporation

7. Talyst LLC (Swisslog Healthcare)

8. OMNICELL INC.

9. ACG Infotech Ltd.

10. Clanwilliam Health

Pharmacy management system is an important tool equipped with powerful and user friendly pharmacy management services. These system assist pharmacist in managing complex tasks such as dispensing medicines, inventory management, and point of sales functions.

The global pharmacy management system market is segmented by component, deployment, and size. Based on the component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is further divided into inventory management, purchase order management, supply chain management, regulatory and compliance information, and other solutions. On the basis of deployment, the market is classified as, cloud based and on premise. Based on size, the market is categorized as, small- and medium-sized pharmacies and large pharmacy.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), the National PACE Association, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy and others.

