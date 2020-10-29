Feed Phytogenics Market Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Future Demand, Competitive Landscape And Growth By Forecast 2027

The feed phytogenics are a group of natural growth promoters (NGPs) derived from plant extracts such as herbs, spices, and other plants. They are suitable alternatives for antibiotic growth promoters owing to the potential risks involved affecting both human and environment. Besides, feed phytogenics have certain positive effects on livestock health due to their anti-microbial and anti-oxidative effects. Inclusion of feed phytogenics has resulted in increased feed intake, improved gut function, and prevention of diarrhea in the livestock.

The feed phytogenics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of feed industry coupled with increased demands for livestock products. Ban on antibiotic growth promoters and growing awareness about animal health and feed quality further boosts the growth of the feed phytogenics market.

Top Leading Feed Phytogenics Market Players:

A&A Pharmachem Inc.

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

DOSTOFARM GmbH

Kemin Industries, Inc.

pancosma

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Phytosynthese

Silvateam S.p.a.

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Feed Phytogenics Market- Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Feed Phytogenics Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Feed Phytogenics Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

