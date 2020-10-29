Global c-arms market 2020 Indepth Study Including COVID 19 Update with of Top Key Players Profile of industry

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global c-arms market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global c-arms market report gives most appropriate and specific information to the decision makers in the industry which saves their time and result in excellent output. Market analysis and market segmentation has been conducted in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market information of Global c-arms market report not only aids businesses in taking sound and proficient decisions but also helps decide the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more gainfully.

The c-shaped arm is used to connect the X-ray detector and the X-ray source to each other which is what gives it the name. C-arm is an imaging scanner intensifier. It is based on the X-ray technology and is majorly used in operating rooms of clinics and hospitals.

Global c-arms market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The device provides real time high-resolution X-ray images, allowing the physician to make any corrections that may be required by monitoring progress at any point during the operation. The c-arm consists of an X-ray source (generator) and a flat panel detector or an image intensifier. The c-shaped arm allows movement in all directions so that images of the patient can be taken from all directions. The X-rays from the generator penetrate the body of the patient and the image intensifier converts the X-rays into images that are shown on the c-arm monitor. Prior to using modern flat panel detectors, analog image intensifiers were used.

GE Healthcare Inc.,

Ziehm Imaging,

Varian Medical Systems Inc.,

Philips Healthcare,

Siemens AG,

OrthoScan, Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Hologic, Inc.,

Omega Medical Imaging Inc.,

ATON GmbH,

Hitachi Ltd.,

BMI Biomedical International,

DMS Health Technologies,

Medonica Co Ltd.,

Shimadzu Corporation

among others.

Global C-Arms Market Key Drivers:

Rapid growth of the geriatric population

Increasing incidences of cardiovascular and osteoporosis disease

Increasing demand for healthcare infrastructure

Rise in number of interventional radiology procedures

Short Segmentation:-

On the basis of device type:- Application and geography.

By device type:- Fixed C-Arms and Mobile C-Arms.

The mobile C-Arms segment is further segmented:- Mini C-Arms and Full-Size C-Arms.

By application:- Cardiovascular, Neurology, Urology, Orthopaedic, Pain Management and Trauma, Gastrointestinal, and General Surgery.

On the basis of geography:-

North America

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East & Africa.

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

