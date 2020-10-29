Cryocooler Market Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Global Cryocooler Market was valued US$ 2.3Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 3.9Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.82% during forecast period.

A cryocooler is a mechanical device which generates low temperature owing to compression and expansion of a gas. Cryocoolers capable of producing temperatures as low as 77 K or else 4.2 K are used to replace the cryogens. Cryocoolers are used in space, gas, medicine, superconductivity etc. applications.

Growing demand for medical systems is driving the growth of this market. Also increasing demand for cryocoolers across the military and healthcare sectors has been boosting the global cryocoolers market. Owing to the scarcity of helium, most of the consumers are tending to shift towards cryocoolers from open cycle cryostats, which is generating opportunities for the cryocooler market. A significant number of advancements to cryocoolers have already been done in past years, which allowed numerous applications of cryogenics to embellish and find their way into the market.

Aerospace and defence industry has been boosting the cryocoolers market globally. The cryocoolers market are being used in this industry to cater to the individual demands of military and space applications. The military applications contributed largest to the global cryocooler market, Moreover, a market for space applications is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The cryocooler market has immense growth opportunities with the increasing applications of cryocoolers in the space sector, which is likely to spearhead the global cryocooler market in the upcoming future.

Generally, temperatures below 100K are assumed as cryogenic across the market. Cryocoolers are used in the storage of gases at extremely low temperatures. The incessant advancements in the field of cryocoolers are opening a whole new range of applications in the numerous industrial domains.

Region wise, in North America, the cryocooler market has been registering significant growth due to the increasing adoption of cryocoolers for proton therapy in the treatment of cancer. Cryocoolers market is being also used for satellite monitoring and missile guidance in the military sector. The Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to exhibit considerable demand for global cryocoolers market.

Scope of Global Cryocooler Market

Global Cryocooler Market, by Offering

Hardware

Service

Global Cryocooler Market, by Heat Exchanger

Recuperative

Regenerative

Global Cryocooler Market, by Temperature range

1K-5K

5.1K-10K

10.1K-50K

Below 100

Global Cryocooler Market, by Industry

Aerospace and Defence

Healthcare

Semiconductor and Electronics

Environmental Monitoring

Energy

Transportation

Agriculture & Biology

Nuclear

Mining and Metals

Global Cryocooler Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in the Global Cryocooler Market

Sunpower, Inc.

Cryomech, Inc.

DH Industries BV

Janis Research Company LLC

Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc.