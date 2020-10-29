High-Efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions the COVID-19

The high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market was valued at $6,653.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $10,884.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2025. The residential segment leads in terms of high efficiency laundry liquid detergent market share and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

HE detergents are low-sudsing and quick-dispersing cleaners that are used in low water volume machines.

These detergents offer versatility, high performance, and ease in washing clothes as compared to its counterparts. Moreover, they easily dissolve in water and optimize the brightness of clothes. Available in different packaging forms, high-efficiency laundry liquid detergents are majorly used in high-efficiency washing machines to remove grease and dirt from clothes.

The residential users segment dominate the global market, owing to large number of residences using high-efficiency liquid laundry detergents. In addition, surge in penetration of high-efficiency washing machines has resulted in increased demand for high-efficiency liquid laundry detergents in developing as well as developed regions. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness toward the product, extensive marketing & advertising by leading brands, shift in consumer preference toward liquid-based detergents augment the global demand for high-efficiency laundry liquid detergents.

Liquid detergents can be conveniently sold through online sales channels. Rigorous online marketing supplemented with huge options, availability of detailed information, discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms have increased the popularity of this distribution channel in the recent years. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing a significant growth in developing economies, owing to increase in internet penetration.

Segment review

The high efficiency laundry liquid detergent market is segmented into end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on end user, the high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. By distribution channel, it is classified into independent grocery stores, supermarket & hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and online sales channels. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Get Access to sample pages @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13283

The key players operating in the global high-efficiency laundry liquid detergent market include Biokleen, Church & Dwight, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Ecolab Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, The Clorox Company, Unilever, and Venus Laboratories DBA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

• The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

High efficiency laundry liquid detergent Market Segments

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

By Distribution Channel

• Independent Grocery Stores

• Supermarket & Hypermarket

• Departmental & Convenience Stores

• Online Sales Channels

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o South Africa

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players of High Efficiency Laundry Liquid Detergent Market Profiled in the Report

• Biokleen

• Church & Dwight, Inc.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Ecolab Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Procter & Gamble

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• The Clorox Company.

• Unilever

• Venus Laboratories DBA