Software Defined Infrastructure Market Overview on Future Threats the COVID-19

Overview

Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market is an emerging segment in the ICT sector. Prolific adoption of mobile, cloud, big data analytics are few factors supporting the SDI market growth.

SDI is a combination of software-defined compute, software-defined storage, and software-defined networking. SDI is the evolution of the data centre by integrating cloud and computing technologies to build and manage the resources. This enables companies to become service oriented and more efficient.

The purpose of technology is to reduce cost, improve business agility, enhance management efficiency by delivering IT services on demand.

Market Analysis

The global SDI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The rising demand for IT solutions from businesses, incessantly growing demand for cloud, and mobility-based services are driving the market.

Regional Segmentation

The regions covered in the report are Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Also, the country wise analysis is provided – US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, India and China.

The SDI market of Americas and Europe would exhibit strongest growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada and Brazil are the major contributor to SDI market growth in the Americas. The UK, Germany and France are the leading countries in the SDI market of Europe.

Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for SDI and growth in this region is propelled by China and India. MEA is also a rapidly emerging SDI market.

Segmentation by Solutions

The SDI market is analysed based on four segments, namely Solutions, Services, Verticals, and Regions.

The market is segmented by three major solutions – Software Defined Storage, Software Defined Compute and Software Defined Networking.

The SDC solution is expected to contribute more than 40% of the SDI market followed by SDS.

Segmentation by Services

The SDI market is segmented and analyzed by three types of services – Consulting Service, Integration Service and Implementation & Maintenance Service.

The consulting service is expected to play a key role in SDI service market followed by integration service.

Segmentation by Verticals

The SDI Market is analyzed by the following key verticals – BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Transportation, Telecom, Utilities & Energy, etc.

Key Vendors

Some of the key industry players profiled include Cisco System, HP, Oracle, and VMware.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive benchmarking is done for the leading vendors based on key metrics- key offerings, recent developments, business focus, business objectives, business strategy, SWOT analysis etc.

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market.

Benefits

The report is of special significance to the key stakeholders in the market:

Investors: The investors will gain complete insights on the SDI market by each vertical and country. This will help them to understand and expand their business at a global level.

End-user companies: They will understand the importance of SDI solutions & services and how it can impact their business.

Service providers: Service providers will understand the current and future market scenarios. They will understand the key industry trends and how these trends would impact the market in the next 3 to 5 years.

Global level players: The report will help global players in understanding the emerging technologies in the SDI market and accordingly bring about product innovations.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry’s key insights and provides an enormous opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, vendor initiatives, current market scenario, government initiatives, leading solutions and countries to focus on for market expansion or upcoming investment five to six years.

The study helps the stakeholders to expand their geographic reach by providing them information about the key business opportunities and trends in various geographies relevant to the SDI market. It gives an opportunity to the industry players to improve their current business approach by providing them strategic intelligence about the competition in the market.

The report can also be tailored as per the specific need of the user. The customized report offers deeper segmentation data based on countries, vendor profiles, application type and verticals.

