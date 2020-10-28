Allergic Conjunctivitis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The global ‘allergic conjunctivitis market size‘ is projected to gain significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing awareness about availability of these drugs. As per a Fortune Business Insights report titled, “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Disease Type (Mild, and Severe), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the value of this market was USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 3.05 billion by the end of 2027. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/allergic-conjunctivitis-market-100121

The report answers the following questions:

What is the nature of the market?

Who are the key players of this market and what are their major strategies?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market?

What are the recent industry developments of the market?

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market Owing to Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis

Among all regions, North America emerged dominant owing to the strong prevalence of this conjunctivitis in the region, coupled with the increasing healthcare infrastructure and facilities. In 2019, this region earned USD1.20 billion owing to the presence of major vendors and the availability of supportive reimbursement policies.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC (Forth Worth, U.S.)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Bedford, S.)

Allergan (AbbVie Inc.) (Dublin, Ireland)

Bausch & Lomb (Laval, Canada)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Mumbai, India)

Eton Pharmaceutical (Deer Park, U.S.)

Frequently Ask Question :

How much is the global allergic conjunctivitis market worth?

Fortune Business Insights says that the global allergic conjunctivitis market size was USD 2.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2027.

What was the value of the market in North America in 2019?

In 2019, the North America market value stood at USD 1.20 billion.

At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, the market will exhibit steady growth in the forecast period (2020-2027).

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Awareness about Availability of Drugs to Augment Growth

The increasing patient pool for allergic conjunctivitis stands as a key factor propelling the global allergic conjunctivitis market growth. The increasing development of new treatment options, and massive investments on clinical trials will also boost the market. This coupled with the rise in air pollution levels in cities, and weather changes may further intensify the level of itchiness and accordingly worsen the condition, thereby boosting the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, most of the time this illness is ignored by patients and therefore they do not opt for medical assistance. Therefore, the lack of awareness and ignorance of people towards the treatment of this conjunctivitis may hamper the market in the coming years.

Despite this, the presence of strong patient population and the rising awareness about the availability of various therapeutic drugs are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

For more information visit :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/allergic-conjunctivitis-market-100121

Competitive Landscape-

Bausch & Lomb, Allergan, and Alcon Hold Significant Shares Owing to Strong Portfolio

The nature of the global allergic conjunctivitis market is perfectly competitive in nature owing to the presence of small, medium, and large players. Currently, companies such as Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, and Allergan are currently holding the major shares. This is attributable to the strong product portfolio. The other players are focusing on getting product approvals and launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the market competition.

Global Allergic conjunctivitis market Segmentation :

Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers

Corticosteroids

Others

By Disease type

Mild

Severe

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America By Drug Class By Disease Type By Distribution Channel By Country



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/allergic-conjunctivitis-market-100121

Table Of Content :

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis – By Key Countries

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments

New Product Launches

Impact of COVID-19 on the Allergic Conjunctivitis Market

Allergy – Statistics and Facts

Global Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers Corticosteroids Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type Mild Allergic Conjunctivitis Severe Allergic Conjunctivitis

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continue…

Related Reports:

Immune Health Supplements Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Hysteroscope Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports :

Oncology Drugs Market

Oncology Drugs Market Size

Oncology Drugs Market Share

Oncology Drugs Market Trends

Oncology Drugs Market Growth

Oncology Drugs Market Analysis

Oncology Drugs Market Business Opportunities

Oncology Drugs Market Key Players

Oncology Drugs Market Demand

Oncology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Oncology Drugs Market Segments

Oncology Drugs Market Overview

Oncology Drugs Market Industry

Oncology Drugs Market Stastistic

Oncology Drugs Market Devlopment Strategy

Oncology Drugs Market Future Growth

Oncology Drugs Market Research Methodology

Oncology Drugs Market Drivers

Oncology Drugs Market Manufacturers

Oncology Drugs Market Revenue

Oncology Drugs Market Growth Analysis