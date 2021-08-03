Virus Filtration Market 2020-2026 Demand, Revenue, Regional Analysis, Segments, Growth Factor || Leading Players – Merck KGaA, General Electric Company, Pall Corporation., Sartorius AG, Asahi Kasei Medical

Virus Filtration Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Virus Filtration Market report.

Market Analysis: Global Virus Filtration Market

Global virus filtration market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.07 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing and rising R&D investment by government and private organization are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Market Definition: Global Virus Filtration Market

Virus filtration is a process which is mainly done to keep the environment free from pathogens such as bacteria, microbes and others. They are widely used in application such as air purification, water purification, medical devices, stem cell products and others. Usually, these pathogens make the environment contaminated which is not good for health. They are usually done in the end of purification step. Filtration and chromatography are the technologies which are used in virus filtration. Increasing chronic diseases worldwide is the factor fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Growth in biopharmaceutical industry will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of single- use technologies will propel market

Rising chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer among population is also contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Growing demand for therapeutic biologics is also driving market

Rising government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry

Market Restraints

Strict rules associated with the filtration product validation will restrain market

Highly consolidated market also hampers the market growth

Rising competition among manufacturers will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Virus Filtration Market

By Product

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Services

Chromatography systems

Other Products

By Application

Biologicals

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purifications

Stem Cell Products

By End- User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Medical Device Companies

By Technology

Filtration

Chromatography

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2016, Sartorius Stedim Biotech announced the launch of their new virus-retentive filter Virosart that is specially designed so that it can be used in cell culture media. It is developed so that it can decrease the risk of virus contamination. It is a single- use filter and is very beneficial for non-enveloped viruses. The main of the launch is to meet the need and requirement of the people in the market by providing them adequate solution.

In May 2015, Danaher Corporation announced that they have acquired Pall Corporation so that they can expand their business in the field of filtration and separation science. This acquisition will also help them to provide better solutions to the customers which will strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global virus filtration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of virus filtration market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Virus Filtration Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

