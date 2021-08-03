Veterinary Imaging Market 2020-2026 Demand, Revenue, Regional Analysis, Segments, Growth Factor || Leading Players – GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.); Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Belgium); Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

Veterinary Imaging Market research report assists the business in every sphere of trade to easily take the unmatched decisions, to tackle the toughest business questions and diminish the risk of failure. Competitive analysis performed in this market report puts forth the moves of the key players in the industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and recent acquisitions. By precisely understanding and keeping into thought customer requirement, one step or combination of many steps has been employed to make out this most excellent Veterinary Imaging Market report.

Get FREE Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-veterinary-imaging-market&rp

Market Analysis: Global Veterinary Imaging Market

Global Veterinary Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing population of livestock animals

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the veterinary imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.); Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Belgium); Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging (U.K.); Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.); Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan); Esaote SpA (Italy); VCA Inc. (U.S.); Epica Medical Innovations (U.S.); Excelsior Union Limited (Russia); Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.); Carestream Health, Inc. (US); Sedecal USA, Inc. (U.S.); BCF Technology, Ltd. (U.K.); Minxray Inc. (U.S.); Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan); Canon Inc. (Japan); Siemens AG (Germany); NeuroLogica Corp. (U.S.); E.I. Medical Systems (U.S.); Echo Control Medical (U.S.); Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany); Heska Corporation (U.S.); Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd.(China); Allpro Imaging (U.S.); FLIR. (U.S.) Diagnostic Imaging, Inc(U.S.)., , E.I. Medical Imaging (US). among others.

Get Full TOC, Tables and Figures of Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-veterinary-imaging-market&rp

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Imaging Market

Veterinary imaging is a noninvasive technique for diagnosis of diseases using electromagnetic radiation or sound waves in small, large, exotic, avian, zoo, and other animals.

According to business Insider, there were an estimated 35000 deaths of dogs every year due to disease, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of pre-term births taking place globally which requires increased concern and focus on the infants born boosting the growth of the market

There is an increasing demand for pet insurance and animal health expenditure due to high cost of pets.

Growth in the animals market in livestock is working as a driver to the market growth

There is an increase in demand for innovations in veterinary imaging instruments due to rise in number of animals in market.

Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners & rise in their income levels in developed economies is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising demand for animal-derived food products is a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Increased cost in maintain of pets and livestock production is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Imaging Market

By Product

Instruments

Veterinary Imaging Reagents

Veterinary Software

By Animal Type

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

Other Animals

By Therapeutic Area

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals & Academic Institutions

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, August Equity acquired Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd. Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging is a global specialist in advanced diagnostics for equine and companion animals. By this acquisition august equity is making step in the animal health sector

In October 2018, Mobius Imaging, LLC, announced that it has successfully completed a scan through Computed Tomography (CT) of a standing horse . It provides a 32-slice helical scan of the head and neck of a standing horse. It can be used for in standing surgery.

Competitive Analysis:

Global veterinary imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Veterinary Imaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global veterinary imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-veterinary-imaging-market&rp

About Data Bridge Market Research :

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us :

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]