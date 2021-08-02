Cold Sore Treatment Market Report 2020 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Overall Analysis and Forecast || Leading Players – Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma

To provide the best results, Cold Sore Treatment Market research report has been produced by using integrated approaches and latest technology. The market report puts forth an absolute overview of the market that contains various aspects of market analysis, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. As businesses are greatly relying on the different segments included in market research document which offers them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction. All this lead to rise in the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving performance.

Market Analysis: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market

Global cold sore treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cold sore treatment market are Squarex, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp, AiCuris, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medivir AB, Renaissance Pharma, Inc, Deerfield, Otsuka Holdings Co.,Ltd, Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Cadila, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, HETERO, Novartis AG, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, and others.

Market Definition: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market

Cold sore also known as herpes labialis is a viral infection cause by herpes simplex virus. It is characterized by red, fluid-filled blisters or ulcers that appear on the lips and around the mouth. These blisters are often appearing as patches, when it breaks a crust forms over the resulting sore.

According to the statistics published by WebMD LLC, it is estimated about 40% of U.S. adult population gets repeated cold sores. High demand of novel treatment and huge investment on research and development are drivers for market growth.

Cold Sore Treatment Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of cold sore worldwide is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market

Cold Sore Treatment Market Restraints

Patent expiry of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Strain Type

Herpes Simplex Type 1 Virus

Herpes Simplex Type 2 Virus

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Treatment

Non pharmacological Treatment

Pharmacological Treatment

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Drugs

Antiviral Ointments

Oral Antiviral Agents

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Cold Sore Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Cold Sore Treatment Market :

In August 2019, Merix Pharmaceutical Corp has launched RELEEV which contains VIRACEA, a proprietary botanical extract formulation of Echinacea extract and antiseptic Benzalkonium Chloride for the treatment of cold sores. This drug claims that it eases the pain of cold sores in just 3 to 10 minutes, relieves other symptoms within 24 hours. The launch of this drug provides a novel topical treatment and majao advances that offer complete heal of this condition

In February 2019, Squarex, reported a positive clinical results of SQX770, a topical formulation of immunomodulator squaric acid dibutyl ester for the treatment of recurrent cold sores (herpes labialis) and other infections caused by Herpes Simplex Viruses. The trial demonstrated that the drug was safe and effective in preventing cold sore outbreaks. If approved, SQX770 would be the first and only drug on the market to prevent cold sores throughout the United States.

Table of Content: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Cold Sore Treatment Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

